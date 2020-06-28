ROSWELL, Ga. — Priscilla Peters Finnell, 91, of Roswell, Georgia, and formerly of Owensboro, died June 23, 2020, at The Landings of Norcross after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Quincy, Massachusetts, to the late Florence MacDonald Peters and Neil Samuel Peters of Boston. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 55 years, William Brown Finnell. She is a member of Mount Pisgah UMC in Alpharetta and belonged to Trinity Episcopal Church in Owensboro, where she was a past president of St. Elizabeth’s guild and member of the Trinity Altar Guild. She was a graduate of Arlington Mass. High School and a graduate of Mount Ida Junior College in Newton, Massachusetts. She is retired from the Owensboro Family YMCA.
She is survived by daughter Margot Finnell Gorham and her husband, John, of Alpharetta, Georgia; daughter Susan Finnell Troutman and her husband, Steve, of Johns Creek, Georgia; and son Gary Brown Finnell and his wife, Martha, of Alpharetta, Georga. She also is survived by a sister, Sheila Peters Burrell of Beaumont, Texas, and the following grandchildren: Tara Ringham Dunn and husband John of Athens, Georgia, Katherine Hale Olmstead and husband Abram of Arlington, Virginia, William Brown Finnell II of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Emily Grace Finnell of Arlington, Virginia, Margaret Estelle Gorham and Virginia Lee Finnell, all of Alpharetta, Georgia; and three great-grandchildren of Athens, Georgia.
Services will be at a later date. She will be placed next to her husband at the Trinity Episcopal Church’s columbarium.
Commented