Pvt. Robert Arle Wright, 18, of Whitesville, was Killed in Action July 16, 1950, during the Battle of Kum River near Taejon, Republic of Korea. He was born January 1, 1932, in Whitesville to the late Frederick and Mary Helen Wright. He was a 1949 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Private First Class Wright was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division of the U.S. Army. He was listed as Missing in Action while fighting the enemy in South Korea July 16, 1950, and presumed dead Dec. 31, 1953. His status was changed to “Accounted For” on August 15, 2022, after conclusive DNA testing. Seventy-two years later, his remains will be brought home Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Arrival in Whitesville is expected around 5 p.m. The expected route from the airport is posted at cecilfuneralhome.com.
At the time of his death, he was survived by his parents, Frederick E. and Mary Helen (Sapp) Wright, who have long since passed away, and was one of 13 children, none surviving today, Lillia Agnes Wright, William Frederick Wright, Lawrence L. Wright, Philip Elmo Wright, Mary Ethel Conder, Martha Pauline Mills, Gertrude Elizabeth Johnson, Anna Grace Howard, Edgar Dowell Wright, James Byron Wright, Marion Damian Wright, and Louis Herman Wright. Survivors today include many nieces and nephews, and cousins.
The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests expressions of sympathy to St. Marys Building Fund, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, KY 42378.
