Quaonna “Nana” LaVon Dixon, 19, of Owensboro, departed this earth Thursday, September 9, 2021. She was born September 7, 2002, to her birth mother Le-Anna Dixon. Quaonna was a student Apollo High School. She had many hobbies that brought her joy such as drawing, crossword puzzles, and listening to all genres of music with her favorite set of headphones. Her favorite movie was Frozen, and her favorite show was SpongeBob SquarePants. Quaonna also loved wearing her crown and letting her inner princess shine. Her stuffed teddy bears brought her much happiness and held a special place in her heart.
Quaonna was preceded in death by her grandmother, LaVon Calhoun.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Marcia Dixon and Jason Ladd Sr.; her brothers, Quaza Gray, Quace Smith, Quante Smith, Quamar Smith, Quanya Gray, Jason Ladd Jr., Donte Dixon, and Devon Parm; her sisters, Diamond Ladd, Quaniya Smith, and DeShauna Burroughs; and her uncles, William Dixon, Carza Robinson, Joseph Dixon, and Gregory Fountain.
Services will be held privately for her family with the care of McFarland Funeral Home. Please visit to send condolences. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, teddy bears are sent, as they were Quaonna’s favorite comfort items.
