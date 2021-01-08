ROCKPORT, Ind. — Quentin R. Peek, 86, of Rockport, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at his home, surrounded by family. Quentin was born in Rockport, Indiana, on May 3, 1934, to the late Fletcher and Elsia (Kopp) Peek.
Quentin was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Rockport Church of the Nazarene and owner and operator of Peek’s Drywall.
In addition to his parents, Quentin is preceded in death by his sisters, Jean Peek and Mildred Stephens; and his brother, Richard Peek.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susie Peek, of Rockport, Indiana; his children, Luann Oglesby and her husband, Dean, Patricia Cieslack and her husband, Brett, and Carol Huff and her husband, Russell; his grandchildren, Maria Jalilpour, Sarah Jalilpour, Jordan Goins, Harrison Cieslack, Zoe Cieslack, Benjamin Huff and Jacob Huff; and six great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Brett Cieslack officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery with military honors. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and Rockport Church of the Nazarene.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.Boultinghouse
