Quince Dwayne
“Pete” Stroud, 82, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Quince was born Dec. 3, 1938, in Poolville, Mississippi, to the late A.K. and Florence Stroud. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church. He retired from Green River Steel and later retired from Daviess County Public Schools.
Quince was an avid fisherman. Any lake, pond, stream or river — especially the Green River in Calhoun — Quince could be found fishing in it. He loved his trips to Kentucky Lake with his friends, Donnie and Steve Wedding, as well as his trips to Calhoun to fish the Green River with Wesley Patton. Quince loved his Volkswagens and was a member of the Volkswagen clubs. He absolutely loved his family, especially his grandchildren, Makenzie and Nolan, and his new great-grandchild, Evelyn Quinn Jones (Quinn), named after Quince. Quince would help anyone in need and never met a stranger. He was a big football and basketball fan, especially Bobby Knight and the Indiana Hoosiers. Quince was always a big jokester and the life of a party. He was making people laugh all the time. Quince will be truly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was also preceded
in death by a brother,
Bill Stroud of Plant
City, Florida.
He is survived by his son, Dale (Kimberly) Masteller; grandchildren Nolan Masteller and Makenzie (Hart) Jones; great-granddaughter Evelyn Quinn Jones; brothers Darrell (Josephine) Stroud and Robert Lamar Stroud; sister Ruby (Jim) Powers; along with several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 rise, there will be a private family-members-only memorial service from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at First Free Will Baptist Church.
