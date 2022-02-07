Quindalyn Jo “Quinn” Vowels, 59, of Owensboro, passed away February 3, 2022. She was born July 29, 1962 in Owensboro, to Winifred Joanna Vowels Hatcher. Quinn worked in hospitality for many years.
Quinn was spunky, energetic, and always on the go. She was always fun to be around. She loved playing jokes, cooking, spending time with her nieces and nephews, grandkids, as well as friends, traveling, and dancing.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Troy and Lucille Vowels.
Along with her mother, Joanna Hatcher (Billy), Quinn is survived by her daughter, Nickie (Matthew) Ward; her grandchildren, Samantha Whitworth, Lauren Whitworth, Ryan Ward, and Gracie Ward; and her siblings, Robert Keith (Loraine) Vowels, Shirley (Charlie) Farmer, Kerry (Patrick) Lynch, and Juanita (Joel) McGrath.
Service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday February 9, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Quindalyn Jo "Quinn" Vowels and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
