Quintus Paul “Buddy” Clark, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born December 27, 1935, in Penrod to the late Byrd and Ruby (Johnson) Clark. Paul was retired. He was a member and Deacon at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda J. Clark, and sister, Annie Willis.
He is survived by his children, Lee Clark and Joanna Schmitt (Eric), and his granddaughters, Alexis Howard and Reagan Howard.
The funeral service
will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. The burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Penrod Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
