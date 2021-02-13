CENTERTOWN — R.C. Curtis, 89, peacefully went home on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. He was born in the Ceralvo Community to the late Charles R. and Mary Ellen Duncan Curtis. He retired from LG&E and taught Sunday school at Louisville Baptist Temple, where he also served as a deacon. He was currently a member of First Baptist Church in London.
He was blessed with a wonderful family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and sweet spirit. He was a generous man who lived out the principles of Christ. He exhibited the love and gentleness of Christ to those he met.
He is survived by his children, Gregg (Marilyn) Curtis, Mark (Bertha) Curtis, Shelia (Dennie) Grider, Tony (Montana) Zeitz and Tim Zeitz; and blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with his son, Gregg Curtis, officiating. Burial will be in Lone Star Cemetery near Centertown. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to state regulations, we are limited to 50% of our seating capacity and face masks are required.
Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneral@bellsouth.net.
Commented