LEWISPORT — R. Dale Benningfield Jr., 41 of Lewisport, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023. He was born Aug. 25, 1981, to parents Roger Dale Benningfield, Sr. and Danita Evitts. Dale attended Little Flock Holiness Church and worked for them as well in past years. He was a handy man and helped his neighbors and his community. Dale could always be found outside whether he was hunting, fishing, or hiking. What brought him the most joy though was farming.
Dale was preceded in death by his father Roger Dale Benningfield, Sr.; infant son, Roger Dale Benningfield, III; grandfather, W.N. Benningfield; grandmothers, Oleda Clark and Mary Lou Benningfield; and stepfather, Tim Evitts.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Trevor Dale Benningfield; mother, Danita Evitts; sisters, Barbara Jean Carver and April Marie Benningfield; grandfather (Pap), Dewey Clark, Jr.; nephew, Gavin Carver; nieces, Cheyenne and Lita Mae Doades; cousin, Travis Stewart; a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins; and Trevor’s mother, Jennifer Gammon.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
