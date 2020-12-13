R. Douglas “Doug” Wood, 79, of One Park Place in Owensboro, and formerly of McLean County, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Doug was born Oct. 15, 1941, in Island. He was the son of JoLynne and Narvel Wood and married to Sandra Bedwell of Kirksey.
After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1959, Doug earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Kentucky and then worked as an agriculture extension specialist for the university. In 1972, he began co-owning Green Valley Farm Supply, which he then led for more than 35 years as president and general manager.
In 1998, he joined Independence Bank and served as McLean County vice president and then chairman of the McLean County Community Board.
In 2005, he co-founded Hollison, a high-tech food safety company. Doug’s civic and community service to McLean County and Kentucky includes: University of Kentucky College of Agriculture Distinguished Alumni Award, president of the Kentucky Fertilizer and Agricultural Chemical Association, board president of the Kentuckiana Livestock Market, founder and president of the Republican Club of McLean County, Calhoun Lions Club, McLean County Fair Board, board of directors of the Leadership McLean County, board of directors of the Bluegrass Crossings Regional Development Site, board member of Evansville Livestock Market, Hopkinsville Diagnostic Lab Advisory Committee, McLean County Farm Bureau director, chairman of the McLean County Extension Board, chairman of the McLean County Planning Commission, Honorary County Agent in Agriculture, Master Mason of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, member of Farmhouse Fraternity at the University of Kentucky and a member of Worthington Chapel United Methodist Church in McLean County.
Of all his professional roles and accomplishments, nothing suited him better than being captain of his SeaArk fishing boat, USS Danna, named after his grandchildren, Daniel and Anna. With it, you could find him and many of his beloved fishing buddies trying to catch every catfish in Lake Barkley. Doug was also passionate about thoroughbred horse racing and UK basketball.
Doug married Sandra “Sandy” Bedwell on Dec. 30, 1962. Doug and Sandy raised two daughters, Andrea and Susan. Though often the source of Doug’s greatest aggravations, Doug’s wife and daughters were the love and pride of his life.
Doug is preceded in death by his wife of 55 years; parents; and brother Buddy.
Survivors include his two daughters, Andrea Wood (Erik Jessen) of Chicago and Susan Cunningham (Neil) of Lexington, Virginia; his two grandchildren, Daniel and Anna Cunningham of Lexington, Virginia; his sister, Anne Conrad of Island; his sister-in-law, Judy Wood of Owensboro; and his lifelong friend, Darrell McCaslin (Janie) of Calhoun.
The family recognizes and thanks Doug’s caregivers/friends, Becky Hagan and Peggy Hodkins.
Private family services will be Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with Dr. Richard Sams officiating. Burial will be in the Worthington Chapel Cemetery in McLean County. Doug’s services will be streamed live at 1 p.m. Wednesday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
In lieu of flowers, Doug’s family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Narvel Wood Scholarship Fund at the University of Kentucky, Office of Philanthropy, Sturgill Building, Lexington, KY 40506-0015.
Share your memories and photos of Doug at musterfuneralhomes.com.
