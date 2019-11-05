R. Scott Plain Sr., 82, of Owensboro passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, at Owensboro Health surrounded by family. He was born in Sacramento, Kentucky to the late Scott and Lila Plain. After graduating in 1955 from Owensboro High School, Scotty attended Indiana University in Bloomington, earning a degree in business. He married his high school sweetheart, Sally Wilson, in 1959 and promptly entered the U.S. Army as a commissioned First Lt. He served for two years in Germany and was honorably discharged. In 1964, Scotty received his Juris Doctor from Indiana University and joined the Owensboro law firm that would become Wilson, Wilson and Plain, where he practiced until 2012. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, trips to the beach, and spending time with his family, grandsons and friends.
Mr. Plain was a past president of the Daviess County Bar association, past president of the Kentucky Bar Association, and served on the Board of Governors of the American Bar Association. He was a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers and former director of the American Bar Retirement Association.
Other affiliations included the Owensboro Rotary Club, Paul Harris Fellow, and his beloved Tuesday "Lunch Bunch." He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, a member of the Mavericks class, and as a member of the Finance and Building committees.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Plain was preceded in death by his brother, Morgan Plain.
In addition to Sally, his wife of 60 years, he is survived by his son, R. Scott Plain Jr. and his wife, Sheri, of Owensboro; his daughter, Betty Plain Beyerle and her husband, Michael, of Pewee Valley; his three grandsons, Thomas, David and Benjamin Beyerle; his brother, George Plain and his wife, Beverly, and his brother-in-law, William L. Wilson Jr. and his wife, Gay.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 3 until 7 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 10 a.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at First Baptist Church on Thursday at 11 a.m. A brief service of burial will be held at Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the First Baptist Church, 230 J.R. Miller Blvd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Mr. Plain may be shared at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
