Rachael Nicole DeMoss Feazell, 34, passed away Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021,
in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born May 29, 1987, to Tony Lane and Kelly Griggs in Henderson. She enjoyed cooking, feeding the hungry and helping others. Rachael loved spending time with family and friends. She never met a stranger. Rachael was a 2005 Union County High School graduate.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnny and Janet Steward; her aunt, Tracy Newcom; and uncle Jason Steward.
Survivors include her parents, Kelly Griggs and husband Mark of Uniontown and Tony Lane and wife Jamie of Owensboro; daughter Ashlyn Brooke Feazell of Uniontown; grandparents Jerome “Buck” DeMoss and wife Linda of Uniontown; three sisters, Rebekah Edwards and husband Michael of Owensboro, Breanna Adams of Henderson and Maddie Brandel of Owensboro; three brothers, Colton DeMoss and wife Jamie of Uniontown, Levi Griggs and wife Carrie of Morganfield and Tyler Brandel of Owensboro; two aunts, Connie Henry and Debra Riley; along with many nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield. Richard Young will officiate the service. The burial will be in Uniontown City Cemetery. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Rachael Feazell Memorial Fund at Whitsell Funeral Home or the Chloe Randolph Organization, 324 First St., Henderson, KY 42420.
