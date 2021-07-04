Rachel Elaina Fulkerson, 50, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1970, in Owensboro. She was the activity director at Heritage Place.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry William Freels; and her grandmother, Maxine Bell.
Rachel is survived by her husband of 24 years, Samuel Fulkerson; four children, Timothy Fulkerson, Leah Fulkerson, Andrew McGary and David Bell; brothers Larry (Stacey) Freels II and Kyle (Elizabeth) Freels; grandchild Parker McGary; and her cat, Buddy.
Services will be noon Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Raphael Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented