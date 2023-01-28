Rachel Louise Jacques, 83, of Owensboro, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in her home surrounded by her daughters. Rachel, also known as Grammy, was born to the late Albert and Sylvia Easterday in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She loved reading her Bible, praying for and with others, and singing. She didn’t meet a stranger and was kind to everyone. She was a homemaker most of her life and cared for her special needs daughter, Vickie. She adored her daughters and all of her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Jacques; her brothers, Pete, Paul, and John Easterday; her sisters, Evelyn Butts and Viola Lucas; and her grandson, Eric Rice.
She is survived by her six daughters, Therise McCormick (Jeff), Vickie Hough, Kimberly Worthy, Tonya Jacques (Michael), Shelby Rice (Donald), and Selena Pearl (Ben); her 13 grandchildren, Brooke, Tamara, Kevin, Justin, Matthew, Brittany, Corie, Eric, Averie, Mallorie, Carissa, Ryan, and Jon; her seven great-grandchildren, Austin, Noah, Millie, Gabriel, Nora, Sage, Shiloh, and Ellie; and her sister, Mary Everheart.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home, with Bro. Jerry Emberton officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider donating to Wendell Foster of Owensboro or to the Tim Tebow Foundation.
