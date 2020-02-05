Rachel M. Snodgrass, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born July 27, 1961, in Elizabethtown to Joseph Dean Hartz and the late Mary Strange, Rachel graduated from Owenboro Catholic High School, where she enjoyed playing volleyball. She attended the Owensboro Vocational and Technical School, where she received her certificate as an administrative assistant and met her future husband, James Snodgrass. Rachel was well known in many circles due to her willingness to serve and volunteer, whether at school or church. As a former member of Hall Street Baptist, she cleaned, and then at Lewis Lane Baptist Church, she taught Sunday school. Rachel was levelheaded and a very particular person with strong opinions. Some might even say stubborn. She enjoyed crocheting and playing games on her tablet.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Snodgrass also was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen Tackett.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, James Snodgrass; two daughters, Kim Snodgrass and Krystal Tucker (Paul); father Dean Hartz; stepmom Mary Hartz; three grandchildren, Keyden, Dustin and Paige Tucker; brothers Michael and Robert Hartz; sisters Michelle Hendawii, Laura Burris and Beth Jasper; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services for Rachel Snodgrass will be noon Friday, Feb. 7, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
Memories and condolences for the family of Rachel Snodgrass may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented