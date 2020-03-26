Rachel Mae Baltzell, 70, of Owensboro, went to her heavenly home Tuesday, March 24, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Oct. 16, 1949, to the late John Baltzell and Alice Chinn Williams. Ms. Baltzell retired from Peabody Coal Co. Ms. Baltzell loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved to sing at church.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Chucky Moss, Jonathan Moss and Dana Moss.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Benjamin Moss of Owensboro; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Moss, Kendra Alvey, Asia Moss, Benjamin Moss Jr., Bretez Moss, Riley Gardner and Zack Robinson; and two great-grandchildren, Lennox McKenzie and Camora Alvey.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private services will be held. Burial will be in Oddfellows Cemetery in Beaver Dam. William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam has been entrusted with the arrangements.
