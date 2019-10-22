Rachel Virginia Ballard, 33, of Owensboro, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. For all of those who were blessed to have been part of Rachel's life, they experienced lots of laughter, love and her amazing love for life. Rachel's life was full of wonderful friends and family who loved her beyond the stars in the sky.
Rachel was born May 14, 1986, in Owensboro to David and Kay Head Ballard. Rachel graduated from Owensboro High School in 2008 and has been a resident at Wendell Foster since 2016. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joe and Virginia Head; and paternal grandparents, George and Virginia Ballard.
She is survived by her parents, David and Kay Ballard; two brothers, Daniel (Rebecca) Ballard, of Arlington, Virginia, and Evan Ballard, of Owensboro; niece and nephew, Harper and Garrison Ballard, of Arlington, Virginia; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and extended family and friends at Wendell Foster.
Services will be at noon on Thursday at the Young Building at Wendell Foster, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro. Burial will follow in St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery in Stanley. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Wendell Foster.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Wendell Foster Residents Christmas Fund, 815 Triplett St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented