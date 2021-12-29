Rachel Whittaker Crowe Sebok, 79, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. She was born in Ohio County to the late Anzel Lake and Velma Lucille Bartlett Whittaker. Rachel retired as a nurse and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed reading, history, genealogy and nature. Rachel loved spending time with her sister, Mary “Alice” Whittaker, that lived with her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bertalan Sebok in 1995 and Hubert Crowe in 1997; son Keith Crowe in 2017; granddaughter Kathleen Crowe in 2003; and brother, Paul Whittaker in 2014.
She is survived by her children, Hurshel (Debbie) Crowe, Angela (Darrell) Lundy and Maria (Jason) Carter, all of Owensboro, and Diana Phillips of California; stepsons Bert (Debbie) Sebok and Tom (Carolyn) Sebok, both of Phoenix, and Joe Sebok of Germany; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Alice Whittaker; brother David Whittaker; and blessed with many cousins, nieces and friends.
Service will be noon Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Bells Run Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented