HARTFORD — Raleigh Dale Nabours, 60, died Feb. 13, 2020, at Signature HealthCARE. Dale served in the U.S. Army and worked as a CNA at Professional Care Home.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon Tucker Nabours; daughters Elizabeth Miller and Cherish Buchanan; father Raleigh G. Nabours; brothers Rick Nabours and Donnie Nabours; and sisters Debbie Crowe and Donna Burden.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Antioch Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.
