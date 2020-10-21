Raleigh Gene Mills, 89, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 8, 1931, to the late Henry and Flora Mills. Raleigh served in the 101st Airborne Division in the Korean War. He was retired from the Daviess County Public Schools system and enjoyed watching Westerns and fishing. Raleigh also enjoyed mowing the neighbor’s yards and working in his own yard. He loved his kids and all his grandkids. He was full of life and loved everyone he met with his whole heart.
In addition to his parents, Raleigh was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen L. Mills, of 37 years; two brothers; two sisters; five grandkids; and one great-great-grandchild.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Mills, of 25 years; children Diana (James) Gaddis, Cheryl (R.D.) Smith, Ronnie Mills, Flora (Timothy) Lewis and Garrison “Bud” (Raeann) Mills; grandchildren Angel Mills, Alisa (Joshua) Clark, Bryant Clary, Christopher Mills, Benjamin Canary, Rowdy (Tamara) Bostick, David Canary, Tabitha (T.J.) Hamilton, Joshua (Shawna) Gaddis, Krista Gaddis, Angie Gaddis, Michelle Gaddis and James Gaddis; 36 great-grandchildren; and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
The service will be noon Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Plain View Cemetery in Logan County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
