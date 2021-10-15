GRANDVIEW, Ind. — Ralph Alan Ayer, 65, of Grandview, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Alan was born in Owensboro on Aug. 2, 1956, to the late Jerry H. and Ruth (Davison) Ayer. He was a 1975 South Spencer High School graduate and had worked as a truck driver at Spencer County Co-Op. He loved horses and rodeos.
In addition to his parents, Alan was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Ayer.
He is survived by his sister, Rebecca Lynn Turner (Thomas Glenn); his brother, Jerry Richard “Rick” Ayer; his niece, Tabatha Boyken (Ed); his great-nephew and great-nieces, Lincoln,
Laney and Linley Boyken; and his special cousin, Karen
Denise Parker.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wendell Foster Center of Owensboro at donatenow.networkforgood.org/wen
