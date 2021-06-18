Ralph C. Brearley Jr., 82, of Owensboro, passed away suddenly Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, with his wife and daughter at his bedside. He was born Jan. 27, 1939, in Putnam, Connecticut, to the late Ralph C. Brearley Sr. and Opal Dumermuth Bourque. Ralph retired as a supervisor for Alcoa Aluminum, where he was employed for 23 years. He was a fun-loving jokester. Ralph loved casinos, scratch-off tickets and his roses.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barbara Brearley; daughter Amity Carman (Steven) of Radcliff; three grandchildren, Blake Welch, Bailey Welch and Dylan Welch; many great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Paris of Owensboro and Diana White (Guy) of Howard City, Michigan; and brother-in-law Larry Paris of Owensboro.
There will be no services, per Ralph’s wishes.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented