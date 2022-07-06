HARDINSBURG — Ralph Edward McCamish, 64, of Custer, died Monday, July 4, 2022, at his residence. He was a member of Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Custer Masonic Lodge, and was a retired foreman with Scotty’s Contracting.
Survivors: wife, Sue McCamish; sons, Randy McCamish, Chad McCamish, and Ethen McCamish; stepdaughters, Sarah Carman and Tasha Graham; brothers, David McCamish and Alfred McCamish; and sisters, Dorothy Smallwood, Doris Leslie, and Margaret Bishop.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Custer Cemetery in Custer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
