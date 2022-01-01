Ralph Kays Jr., 64, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 13, 1957, in Owensboro, to the late Ralph Kays I and Adrian Chamberlain. Ralph enjoyed hunting, fishing and barbecuing. Above all, he adored his grandbabies. Ralph was kind to everyone he met and will be remembered for always having a smile on his face.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ed Chamberlain, Oscar Chamberlain and Fred Chamberlain; his sisters, Hazel Bolen, Beulah Chamberlain, Betty Davis, and Mary Chamberlain; and his brother-in-law, Zane Bono.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 47 years, Bonnie Kays; his children, Lori Kays (Brian Aldrich) and Ralph Kays III (Jamie); his grandchildren, Kaylee, Timmy, Adrian “A.J.,” Chloe, Madden, Medley, Lucas and Cash; his great-grandson, Nolan; his brother, Ray Chamberlain (Rosemary); his sister, Judy Bono; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Ralph Kays Jr. may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
