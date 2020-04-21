EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Ralph Louis Goins, 80, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. He was a former resident of Signature Health Care Facility in Newburgh.
Ralph was born Sept. 17, 1939, in Daviess County, Kentucky, to Archie and Mildred Goins. He grew up on the family farm, attending Utica High School.
Ralph and his wife of 22 years raised their five children in Richland, Indiana. He remarried and relocated to Texas. Ralph enjoyed a long career in commercial truck repair and sales, first in Evansville at Hallenburger Corp., then in Texas, where he retired from Supreme Corp. In retirement, Ralph enjoyed metal detecting, coin collecting and traveling. He traveled around the world, attending many international metal detecting events. Ralph will be remembered as a loving father and friend. He will rest in the unfailing love of his Savior.
Ralph is survived by his sister, Ann Lloyd; brother Kimball Goins; five children and their spouses, Frank and Karen Goins, Robin Hamilton, Linda and Michael Beeler, Jennifer Sue and Adam Bartlett, and Michael Scott Goins; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and his precious schnauzer, Schotzi.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Mildred Goins; and loving daughter-in-law Barbara Goins.
A memorial service will be scheduled to celebrate his life at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana, is entrusted with care and friends may send a condolence to the family at www.boultinghousefuneral
