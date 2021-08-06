Ralph Lockhart, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. He was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Amil and Bessie Lockhart. Ralph was retired from Chevron Oil and Daviess County Public Schools. He was an active member of First General Baptist Church and served as a deacon. He also went on several mission trips to the Faith Home Children’s Orphanage in Honduras as well as helped with vacation Bible school. Ralph was a mason and was inducted into the Boonville Pioneers Football Hall of Fame in 2019. He loved serving God very much, spending time with family at their cabin at Indian Lake and traveling.
Ralph was also preceded in death by his wife, Judy Lockhart, on Nov. 13, 2019; a son, Tom Lockhart, on April 4, 2011; and a grandson, Logan Lockhart, on June 29, 2018.
He is survived by his son, Tony Lockhart and wife Sonya of Owensboro; daughter-in-law Pam Lockhart of Owensboro; two grandchildren, Michelle Cole and husband Jeremy of Deanfield and Josh Lockhart of Owensboro; his sister-in-law, Jeanne Warren Haight and husband Jim of Owensboro; a niece, Holly Covington; husband Kirk and their children of Atlanta, Georgia; and a nephew, Barry Haight and his wife, Cindy, of New Jersey.
The service for Ralph Lockhart will be 4 p.m. Saturday at First General Baptist Church, 620 Maple Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to First General Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences to the family of Ralph Lockhart can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
