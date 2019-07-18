ROCKPORT, Ind. -- Ralph Lowell DeWeese, 85, of Rockport, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor. He was born Aug. 12, 1933, to Curran and Agnes (Jarboe) DeWeese. He graduated from Rockport High School in 1951, where he played baseball, basketball and ran cross-country. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army and was stationed overseas for a period of time.
He later met and married Shirley Ann Millay on June 21, 1958. They celebrated 57 years together before she passed away in October 2015.
Ralph retired from Alcoa in 1994 following 27 years of service. During his life, he was a 50-year member of Rockport Masonic Lodge 112 and also served as Grand Master. He also was a 50-year member of the Garnet Chapter of Eastern Star and a member of Rockport American Legion Post 254.
When he was younger, Ralph enjoyed fishing and playing euchre with family. He also traveled across the United States and visited Europe. He was an avid Indiana University basketball fan despite his wife rooting for the Kentucky Wildcats.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; one infant brother, Raymond Leroy; and two sisters, Lois Jean and Ruth.
Ralph is survived by his daughter, Vickye (Jeff) Hall of Indianapolis; a son, Barry of Fairfax, Virginia; a grandson, Ryan (Erin) Hall of Indianapolis; three sisters, Loretta DeWeese of Owensboro, Doris (Larry) Coursey of Benton and Patricia (Andy) McFadden of Owensboro; one brother, Morris DeWeese of Owensboro; sisters-in-law Mary Lou (Bill) Landers of Bowling Green, Eva (Leonard) Howard of Philpot and Doris (Wayne) Rhodes of Philpot; two brothers-in-law, Jim (Brenda) Millay of Paducah and Maurice Millay of Owensboro; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial follows in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Rockport. Visitation is from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Miller's Merry Manor.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
