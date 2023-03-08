On a beautiful Kentucky morning, Ralph McCoy had the privilege of meeting his Lord and Savior Monday, Mar. 6, 2023. He was born Nov. 12, 1936, in Muhlenberg County to the late William Warren McCoy and Opel Carroll McCoy. Ralph was an Air Force veteran. He worked at Baskin Robins as a truck driver and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church and the Teamsters Union.
Ralph enjoyed camping, traveling, and talking to anyone who would talk back to him or even just listen.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray (Linda), Jimmy (Betsy), Eddy, Thomas, and Gerald (Donna Gayle), and his son, Steven Richeson.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Sue Renfrow McCoy; children, Shane (Carmen) McCoy of California, Shari (Tim) Shemwell of Pennsylvania, Stacey (Chris) Fischesser, Rosie (Abe) Mosqueda, and James Richeson; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Donna Sue (Richard) Horn; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 6 p.m. Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Tony Boyken and Brother Carl Vanover presiding. The burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Per Ralph’s request, he wished there to be no flowers sent to the funeral home in his honor, only expressions of sympathy in the form of charitable donations that can be made payable to Building Homes for Heros, 4584 Austin Blvd., Island Bark, NY 11558 and/or to Ridgewood Baptist Church, C/O the Childrens Fund, 800 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family of Ralph would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Western Kentucky, to their church family, and to their family at Park Regency.
