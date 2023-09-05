LIVERMORE — Ralph Milburn Wetzel, 85, of Livermore, passed peacefully at the Heartford House Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Ralph was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Livermore, the oldest of four children to Mary Evelyn Howard Wetzel and Roy Maurice Wetzel. Ralph graduated from St. Elmo High School in Illinois in 1956 where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Nancy Beth Sims. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and later the Army Reserves. Ralph and Nancy were members of Livermore United Methodist Church. Ralph worked for over 20 years at National Cash Register and US BancSource, and later retired from System Service Supply.
Ralph felt and demonstrated a strong sense of civic responsibility. He was a founding father of the McLean Co. High School Football Program and the Cougar Boosters and a KHSAA football official. He was formerly a president of the Livermore-Island Chamber of Commerce, an EMT with the county ambulance service, a volunteer for the Livermore Fire Dept., a Livermore Constable, a McLean County Deputy Jailer, and he owned Gambles Hardware Store. Ralph was also passionate about restoring and flying airplanes having achieved the rating of an instrument pilot. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Livermore Lions Club.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Galen Howard Wetzel.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; brother, Terrence Wayne Wetzel (Linda) of Island; sister, Pamela Jean Daniell, of Griffin, Georgia; five children, Greg M. Wetzel (Wendy) of Warsaw, Missouri, Cheryl A. Coleman (Mike) Bardstown, Tonya J. Logsdon (Mark) of Hillsboro, Missouri, Barbie G. Estes of Owensboro, and Laurie Cattoor (Brent) of Owensboro; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Ralph was happiest when surrounded by his family.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Ralph requested that his remains be returned to the place of his birth, the home of this greatest childhood memories, and the place where his children were raised, the property affectionately known by the Wetzels at “The Hill.” Visitation is 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Livermore Lions Club.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun and Ralph’s brother, Terry, who visited him faithfully every day.
