Ralph Milburn Wetzel, 85, of Livermore, Kentucky, passed peacefully at the Heartford House Sept. 2, 2023. Ralph was born on Aug. 10, 1938, in Livermore, the oldest of four children to Mary Evelyn Howard Wetzel and Roy Maurice Wetzel. Ralph graduated from St. Elmo High School in Illinois in 1956, where he met his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years, Nancy Beth Sims. After graduation, he enlisted in the Army and later the Army Reserve.
Ralph and Nancy were members of Livermore United Methodist Church. Ralph worked for over 20 years at National Cash Register and US BancSource, later retiring from System Service Supply.
Ralph felt and demonstrated a strong sense of civic responsibility. He was a founding father of the McLean Co. High School Football Program, Cougar Boosters, and a KHSAA football official. He was formerly a president of the Livermore-Island Chamber of Commerce, EMT with the county ambulance service, volunteer for the Livermore Fire Dept., Livermore Constable, McLean County Deputy Jailer, and owned Gambles Hardware Store. Ralph was also passionate about restoring and flying airplanes, having achieved the rating of an Instrument Pilot. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Livermore Lions Club.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Galen Howard Wetzel.
Survivors include his wife Nancy, brother Terrence Wayne Wetzel (Linda) of Island, Kentucky, and sister, Pamela Jean Daniell, of Griffin, Georgia. Ralph is also survived by his five children: Greg M. Wetzel (Wendy) of Warsaw, Missouri; Cheryl A. Coleman (Mike) Bardstown, Kentucky; Tonya J. Logsdon (Mark) of Hillsboro, Missouri; Barbie G. Estes of Owensboro, Kentucky; and Laurie Cattoor (Brent) of Owensboro, Kentucky. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Ralph was happiest when surrounded by his family.
Memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Ralph requested that his remains be returned to the place of his birth, of his greatest childhood memories, and where his children were raised — the property affectionately known by the Wetzels as “the hill.”
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Livermore Lions Club.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Riverside Care & Rehabilitation Center in Calhoun and Ralph’s brother, Terry, who visited him faithfully every day.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
