Ralph R. Brewer, Master Sergeant Retired, 86, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Alexandria, Indiana, to the late Paul Brewer and Leona Carver Brewer. He retired from the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne, serving during the Vietnam and Korean wars, and also retired from Owensboro Board of Education as warehouse manager. Ralph was a member of Good Shepherd. He enjoyed working at Welborn Florist as a delivery man. Ralph never met a stranger and was very outgoing and would do anything for anybody. He was devoted to his family and was an avid bowler.
He was preceded in death by six siblings.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Peggy Sandefur Brewer; son Ralph DeWayne Brewer (Deana); grandchildren Haleigh Taylor (Ryan) of Columbus, Ohio, and Ryan Brewer (Taylor) of Owensboro; three great-grandchildren, Sara, Julia and James Taylor; and he was an adopted “Papaw” to Kimberly Huff.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Community Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday at the funeral home. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at the Heartford House, especially Erin, Samantha and Adam.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
