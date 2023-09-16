Ralph Ramirez, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home. The Chicago, Illinois native was born April 16, 1938, as the oldest of eight children to the late Salvador Ramirez and Otilv Marqez Ramirez. Ralph grew up in Chicago, Illinois, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper. He was stationed at Ft. Campbell. After being honorably discharged, Ralph moved to Owensboro and worked at McAtee’s. He then established a successful career in insurance with MFA and later worked as an admissions representative at the Owensboro Junior College of Business.
Ralph never met a stranger, knew everyone, and always had a story to tell. He enjoyed taking vacations with his partner of 22 years, Mamie McDaniel, and their friends to the mountains as well as getting together for BBQs and dancing. Ralph was an avid reader and enjoyed watching westerns, soap operas, Wheel of Fortune, and Jeopardy.
In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sister, Hope Ramirez.
Those left to cherish his memory include his partner, Mamie McDaniel; daughters, Kim Johnson (Steve) of Owensboro and Ruth Bailey of Chicago, Illinois; four grandchildren, Jaclyn Anderson (Sam), Christine Rogus (Steve), Jacob Johnson, and Nicole Johnson; six great-grandchildren, J.D. and Zoe Rogus and Sadie, Jonah, Isabella, and Joshua Anderson; siblings, Maria Ward, Linda Berry (Robert), Gloria White, Terri Weaver, Victor Ramirez (Renee), and Olga Crabtree; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Precious Blood Catholic Church, 3306 Fenmore St., Owensboro, KY
42301.
Condolences and memories for Ralph’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented