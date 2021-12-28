Ralph Smith, 75, of Owensboro, passed away on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 at his home. Born on November 23rd, 1946 in Ft, Morgan, Colorado to the late Lloyd and Eleanor Margaret Smith he was a furniture maker and loved to hunt and fish.
Ralph leaves behind his children, Crystal (Antonio) Perez, Cindy (Mark) Crabtree, and Billy Smith; sister, Mary (John) Drake; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his long time companion, Shirley Rice.
Services are private. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
Commented