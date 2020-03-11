TOLUCA, Mexico — Ralph Thomas Stanley was born July 27, 1962, in Madisonville and departed this life on March 3, 2020, in Toluca, Mexico. He was a graduate of Apollo High School and Kentucky Wesleyan College. He taught English in Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his daddy, W.T. Stanley; and a nephew, Gideon David Stanley.
He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Pilar; his son, Richie (Carli) Stanley; daughter Jacy (Nathan) English; mother Jan Stanley; brother Brent (Marla) Stanley; nieces and nephews Lois, Brandon, Micah, Noah and Esther Stanley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in the Magruder family plot. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
