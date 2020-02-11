HAWESVILLE — Bro. Ralph Voyles, 87, of Hawesville, left this earthly world of pain on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, to sing praises at the feet of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Ralph was born in the Floral Community of Hancock County on Sept. 7, 1932, to the late Titus and Carrie Brandle Voyles. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Ralph Voyles, brothers Otis and J.T. Voyles, sisters Martha Voyles Robertson and Louise Voyles Jackson and a great-granddaughter, Ally Roberts.
Ralph leaves behind the love of his life, Patricia McCoy Voyles, his wife of 65 years. His legacy also includes a long list of children, grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren that loved him dearly. His children are Deborah (John) Miller, Marsha (Keith) Westerfield, Cindy (Pat) Payne, Lisa McCoy, David (Sherry) Voyles and Tammy (Matt) Voyles; grandchildren Matt (Carri) Emmick, Carrie (Jeremy) Dixon, Scarlett (Bryan) Gibson, Andrew Emmick, Rachel Payne, Sara (Todd) McCoy, Timmy (Jessica) Voyles, Jarred Roberts, Jonathan (Sierra) Roberts, James (Kendra) Emmick, Tiffany (Jesse) Daugherty, Daniel Early, Dane (Misty) Early and Caleb McCoy.
Ralph graduated in 1951 from Beechmont High School in Hawesville. He was a clerk for the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Marine Corps as a staff sergeant during the Korean War. Ralph was a “jack-of-all-trades.” He was an avid antiquer, not just a collector, but a dealer and the best refinisher around. He enjoyed the many friends he met through flea markets and auctions. Ralph loved the thrill of a bargain. He was very creative and loved to make things, a trait he passed on to several of his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing.
In 1961 at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church, he answered the call to the ministry. He pastored Red Hill Baptist Church for three years. In 1968, he moved his wife and six children to his beloved Hancock County where he pastored Mt. Eden Baptist Church for 26 years. He retired from there to his home overlooking the Ohio River, not far from the location of the store he helped his daddy run as a kid. With all the talents and abilities, it was his gift of teaching that impacted people the most. Ralph taught Sunday School at Crabtree Avenue Baptist Church, Cloverport Baptist Church, Lewisport Baptist Church and many years of bible study at Mt. Eden Baptist Church.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Lewisport Baptist Church with burial following in Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at Lewisport Baptist Church. Gibson & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Hancock County V.F.W. Post 5189 and Hospice of Western Kentucky. Condolences may be made at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
