Raman Desai, 86, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 5, 1933, in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to the late Vallabhai and Maniben Metha Desai. Raman was a licensed pharmacist.
Surviving are his wife, Neela Desai; a son, Kiran Naik and wife, Daksha, of London, England; two grandsons, Vishal Naik and wife, Sheetal, and Hardik Naik and wife, Hina, all of London; one great-granddaughter, Aiyla Naik; sisters Pushpa Desai, Jasu Desai and Usha Gullab; and brothers Thakorbhai Desai, Dirubhai Desai, Dinkarbhai Desai and Ashwinbhai Desai.
Private services will be held. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Mukesh Desai, Dr. Mahendra Maru and Dr. Kishore Vora for all of their compassionate care they gave Raman.
