Ramon Lugo Laboy Jr., 71, beloved husband, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in New Orleans to the late Ramon L. Laboy Sr. and Paulina R. Ruiz Laboy. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served as a tail gunner in the B-52 bomber. Ramon flew 52 missions over Vietnam while stationed in Guam. He studied at the University of New Orleans and Texas A&M.
Ramon was a well-known singer and musician who had three bands: Live Wire, Deuces Wild and C’est La Vie. He was part of the Star Dusters Drum and Bugle Core, where he won state nationals and helped direct and reorganize the Air Force’s drum and bugle corps. Ramon was in the choir at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church.
He was one of the best bartenders in New Orleans. His career included the Houlihan on Bourbon Street and Café Pontalba, which he managed. Ramon was also an actor who had several roles in plays at Le Petite Theatre in the French Quarter.
He worked at Charity Hospital, Carmel Home and Emperian Property Dept. in their maintenance departments. Ramon was generous with his time and helped the Battered Women’s Organization, Catholic Youth Organization, Knights of Columbus and Big Brothers program. He received an award from Charity Hospital for being the best storyteller!
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lois Laboy; daughter Pauline Wigginton (Wilfert); sons Ramon A. Laboy III, Miguel D. Laboy Sr. and Joseph F. Laboy; grandchildren Jenna Laboy, Gavin Laboy, Miguel D. Laboy Jr., Phillip Laboy, Dekota Laboy, Anna Laboy, James Laboy, Paul Laboy and Ramon Laboy IV; great-grandchildren Parker J. and Priscilla Rose Everette; siblings Teresa L. Messina and Regina L. Wileman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to health and safety directives, the services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
