HARTFORD — Ramona “Monie” Allen, 69, of Hartford died Monday, May 9, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Monie was a beautician.
Survivors: children, Arsula Marie (Chris) Emmick, Jerry “Jason” (Amanda) Allen, and Mechille Allen, and two step-grandchildren, Raice Hunter and Kailee Hunter.
Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Utica.
William L. Danks have been entrusted with arrangements.
