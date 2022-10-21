BREMEN — Ramona Ann Chapman, 75, of Bremen, passed peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. at
White House Health Care in White House, Tennessee. Ms. Chapman was born January 2, 1947, in Greenville. She attended Powers Chapel and South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Churches. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and being outside. She adored her doggies and truly loved people.
She was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Vaughn; sisters, Brenda Sharp and Karen Lovell; brother-in-law, Horton Sharp; and parents, Dewey and Thelma Moore.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Glenn) Mohon of White House, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ryan (Shane) Rizzo, Josh (Chrissy) Mohon, and Whitney (Andrew) Galyen; great-grandchildren, Layla Mohon and Finnik Mohon; brothers, Mike (Christy) Moore and Ricky (Cindy) Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Roger Heltsley officiating. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
