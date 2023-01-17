CENTRAL CITY — Ramona Gish, 87, of Central City, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Greenville Nursing and Rehab Center after a lengthy illness. She formerly ran Gish Furniture in Central City and South Carrollton and spent time working in elderly care.
Survivors: children, Johnnie (Sherrie) Gish, Kay (Steve) Thomas, Michael (Carolyn) Gish, and Barbara (Michael) Case; sisters, Earlene Kirtley and Sheila Vaught; and brother, Earl “Sonny” (Becky) James.
Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
