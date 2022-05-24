Ramona Grimmett, 88, of Philpot, passed away May 21, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Ramona, known as “Monie” to all of her friends and family, was born June 8, 1933, in Stamps, Arkansas, to Grady McNatt and Margaret McNatt Works. She was an avid collector of antiques and former owner of Ole’ Tyme Country in Camden, Arkansas. Monie moved to Kentucky after the death of her husband and father of her children, P. Leroy Grimmett, known as “Daddy Lee.” She was a joy to all of her family and friends and has left an enduring legacy for each of them having their own special memory of her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Monie was preceded in death by her sisters, Juanita Fry, Shirley Hodges, and Jenna Hearnsberger.
She is survived by her children, Mickey (Teresa) Grimmett of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Sandra Perryman of Owensboro, and Carman (Loyd) Cole of Philpot; her sister, Linda (Tommy) Page of McNeil, Arkansas; her brothers, Butch (Amy) Works of Camden, Arkansas and Tom (Carol) Works of Alexander, Arkansas; her grandchildren, Jonathan (Patty) Lindsey, Brandon (Leslie) Livingston, Vicky Payne, Matt Perryman, and Brittney (Eric) Grimmett; her great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Levi, Holly, Skyler, Bethany, Ryleigh, Ranger, Baylee, Deyton, Alex, and Avery; her great-great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Christian, Grayson, Gunner, Granger, and Grant; as well as several nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Wayne Allen from California, who made an effort to call regularly and talk, check on, and laugh with Monie.
A private celebration of life will be held for her family and close friends in Kentucky and then in Arkansas, where Monie’s final resting place will be with her late husband, Leroy, in Camden Memorial Gardens.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
The family would like to say, “thank you very much” to Hospice of Western Kentucky for their care and compassion.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Monie Grimmett may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented