A Bardstown resident, Mrs. Ramona Lynne Parrish, 60, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville. Ramona was born April 17, 1962, in Mayfield to Doris Gerald and Patsy Ann Enoch Nance. She was a registered nurse having served as the house supervisor at Lourdes Hospital in Paducah as well as at Mercy Hospital in Owensboro. Ramona loved big dogs, loved to travel, especially to the beach, loved good food, and loved her family, including her well-loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Doris Gerald Nance; a sister, Doris Ann Clark; and a brother, James Lee Nance.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Charles Parrish; a daughter, Miranda Parrish of Atlanta, Georgia; a son, Benton Parrish of Louisville; her mother, Patsy Ann Nance of Nazareth, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In honoring Ramona’s wishes cremation was chosen by the family.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown, with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home, 1475 New Shepherdsville Road, is in charge of arrangements.
