NEWBURGH, Ind. -- Ramona "Mona" Lea McNatton, 73, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Woodlands Golden Living Center in Newburgh. She was born May 21, 1946, in Evansville to the late June McNatton and Winfred "Skeets" McNatton. She attended Bosse High School and worked at various jobs.
She was a good cook and hosted family celebrations for years. She was known as a "very sweet lady" and had many friends at Independence Square Apartments. She loved cats and had many special ones in her life. She was loved and will truly be missed.
She also was preceded in death by her former husband, Jack Royalty; her brother, Richard Scott McNatton; Alice Whitsell, her beloved "Granny;" her aunt, Billie Finan Cole; uncle Ralph Finan; her cousin and best buddy, Tom Finan; uncle James E. McNatton; and aunt June Guess.
She is survived by her cousin, Nancy Finan Neukam and Jim Neukam of Owensboro, who helped care for her; her best friend, Althia Brandy; and longtime friends Jeff Lowe and Andy McNeely; the members of Jack Royalty's family who continued to care for her as family; and great-cousins Scott Neukam, Michael (Mary) Neukam and Adam Finan; the McNatton family members and many other cousins.
A private burial service will be at St. Paul's United Methodist Cemetery in St. Philip, Indiana, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in her honor. Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneralhome.com.
