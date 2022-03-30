Ramona Sue Stroud Osborne, 59, was born on October 7, 1962, to Carl, Jr. and Christina (West) Stroud in New Albany, Indiana. Ramona passed from this life on March 26 in Owensboro, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She joins her father and older brother, Timothy.
Ramona was a graduate of Paoli High School. She then attended Brescia College in Owensboro, where she met her husband, Keith. While their first blind date was humorously underwhelming, it laid a strong foundation for a very joyful 36 years of marriage. A true team, Ramona and Keith were always happiest in each other’s presence. Their vision for and dedication to their family led them to cultivate a full life together.
Ramona spent her life dedicated to the well-being of others. Whether she was supporting patients, doctors, or employees, planning enriching trips for her family, cooking her beloved recipes for extended family, or taking her grandchildren out for smoothies and a museum visit, Ramona poured herself into the development and happiness of others.
She spent her most recent years working to improve the lives and resources available for children who have endured trauma. A true testament to how God brings blessing from our burden, Ramona has touched countless lives through her efforts.
Ramona’s memory will be forever cherished by her husband, Keith Osborne, and daughter, Olivia (David) Spears. Ramona was beloved by her grandchildren, George, Mary Catherine, and Philip. She is also survived by her mother, Christina, and her sisters, Linda (David) Manship, Nancy (Darren) Radcliff, and Jennifer (Jeff) Coleman. Ramona will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, siblings-in-law, and dear friends.
The Mass of Christian burial will begin at noon Friday at Saint Stephen Cathedral with burial following at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers beginning at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with additional visitation 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Orange County Community Foundation and Owensboro Catholic Schools.
