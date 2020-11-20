Randal Hugh “Cotton” Richeson, 94, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Carmel Home. He was born in Ohio County to the late Hugh and Camilla Kirk Richeson on Sept. 21, 1926. Randal retired from Lanham Brothers Construction Co., where he was employed for 27 years as a carpenter. He also worked for Shorty Richeson Homebuilders for 15 years. Randal was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and a longtime member of St. Pius X.
Randal was an avid UK men’s basketball fan and listened to the games on the radio for years, keeping the stats for every game in notebooks. After retirement, he enjoyed refinishing furniture and remodeling his kids’ houses and other friends’ houses, building bird houses, going for long walks and visiting with family and friends.
Along with his parents, Randal is also preceded in death by his first wife of 52 years, Mary Evelyn Clark Richeson, who died in 2000; and two sons, Randal Richeson. Jr, who died in 1971, and Richard Richeson, who died in 1973; a daughter, Linda Kirkpatrick, who died in 2010; and a grandson, Randal McBride, who died in 1996.
Left to honor Randal’s memory are his wife, Margaret Fleischmann Richeson; his six sons, Mike Richeson, George Richeson (Andrea), Alan Richeson and Jimmy Richeson (Linda) all of Owensboro, John Richeson (Hope) of Tampa, Florida, and Jerry Richeson (Sheri) of Norfolk, Virginia; and three daughters, Patty Adamic and Judy Argo (David) both of Owensboro, and Susan Cain (Jimmy) of Bardwell. His extended family includes sons David Fleischmann (Pam), Jim Fleischmann (Connie) and Al Fleischmann (Jessica), all of Owensboro; and daughters Joanne Warren (Gary), Amy Fleischmann and Sue Hamilton (David), all of Owensboro. Randal’s legacy also includes 43 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, a private service for family will be held.
The family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the St. Pius X Building Fund, 3418 Hwy. 144, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Richeson. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Randal H. Richeson and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented