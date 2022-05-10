ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Randall B. “Randy” Gunter, 52, of Rockport, Indiana died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home.
Randy was a member of Gospel Mission Church. He had been a shipping clerk at Southwire for 23 years.
Survivors: wife, Amberly (Sebree) Gunter; mother, Kathy Tucker; father, Thomas (Linda) Gunter; stepdad, Donald Houle; sons, Kenny Gunter, Jacob Gunter, Tyler Gunter, Mason Gunter, and Gavin Gunter; daughter, Randi Hunsicker; stepsons, Tyler Leslie and Dakota Leslie; stepdaughter, Laney Trepanier; and siblings, Bobby Gunter, Jennifer Alvey, and Tracy Reagan.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and from noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Friends unable to attend may send a condolence to the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented