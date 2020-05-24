Randall C. Basham Sr., 83, of Owensboro, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Owensboro Center Nursing & Rehab. He was born in Vanzant to the late Arthur and Christine Basham. He was an insulator with Local 17. He was a member of Dawson Springs Memorial Baptist Church in Maceo and Fordsville Masonic Lodge, and was a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include two daughters, Rita Slack of Owensboro and Vickie (Teddy) Golf of Hartford; four sons, Randall C. Basham Jr., Darin Basham and Larry Basham, all of Owensboro, and Michael (Terri) Basham of Garfield; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Private family services will be held, with burial to follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Commented