SACRAMENTO — Randall C. “Randy” Rickard, 67, of Sacramento, died Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023, at 6 a.m. at his residence. Mr. Rickard was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Greenville. He was a retired coal miner with Peabody Coal Company and also was a custodian at North High School. He was a member of Sacramento Baptist Church. Randy was a great brother, dad, and friend to many. He was always there to help when we needed him. He was a native of Sacramento and a graduate of McLean County High School. He loved basketball and baseball. He traveled many times to Cincinnati, Ohio to watch the Reds play in the 1960s and always carried his glove with him in hopes he would catch a foul ball in the stands. Those were great years. He enjoyed watching the Kentucky Wildcats when they were on TV. He also loved westerns and going to flea markets. He enjoyed working puzzles all his life and kept one to work on his table anytime you would visit him. We will miss him but God needed him more!
Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Dovie S. Rickard; father, Zeak Rickard; and grandparents, Earl and Winnie Settle and Sam and Nannie Rickard.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Rickard; grandchildren, Mikinzi Broceus, Peyton Broceus, and Liam Rickard, who he loved having around; fiance’, Sheila Frashure, who he shared his life with the last several years; and sisters, Terri (Mike) Rickard and Angie (Larry) Stewart.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Rev. Danny Greene officiating. Burial will be in Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
