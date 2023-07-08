BEECHMONT — Randall Carroll Payne, 76, of Beechmont, died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 5:38 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mines.
Survivors: sons, Randall C. Payne, II and Ryan Neal (Amanda) Payne; sister, Kathy DeArmond; and brothers, Jimmy Payne and Teddy Ray Payne.
Service: 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
