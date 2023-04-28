Randall Dale Kassinger, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 6, 1952, in Owensboro to the late Calvin Kassinger and Frances Moore Kassinger. Randall worked as a mechanic for Raytheon. He enjoyed traveling, hanging out with his friends, being a mechanic, tinkering, and collecting Native American memorabilia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nila Irene Kassinger; son, Zachary David Kassinger; brother, J.R. Kassinger; and grandson, Justin Kassinger.
He is survived by his children, Jeffrey D. Kassinger (Michelle), Jennifer Kassinger Evans (Andre), and Jordan Kassinger (Amber); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey “Tyler” Kassinger, Cody Kassinger-Dean, Bailee Kassinger, Kristin Kassinger, Noah Kassinger, and Jacob Kassinger; four great-grandchildren, Genesus Dean, Geneva Dean, Jemini Bush, and Jemond Bush, Jr.; and two brothers, Sherman Kasinger (Sharon) and Bruce Kassinger (Penny).
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Chapel Union Cemetery in Morgantown. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Randall Kassinger Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
